Netflix regrets to inform you that A Series of Unfortunate Events has been commissioned for a second series.

The drama series starring Neil Patrick Harris and based on the books by Lemony Snicket will return for a new run, with the news confirmed via a not-entirely-cryptic Netflix video message.

Watch the video for yourself below, and stop here if you'd rather follow the trail yourself.

If you're not able to follow the instructions in Netflix's "miserable message", basically the video conceals a hidden website url, www.vastlyfrighteningdecision.com, which takes you to a typewritten note from author Lemony Snicket himself.

Read the message below.

Dear Viewer, It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, known collectively as A Series of Unfortunate Events. Some of you have even binged, a word which here means, "Watched several episodes right in a row, despite having much better things to do with your time." To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funnelled their ill-gotten gains towards a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series. Even as we speak, set builders, costume designers and trauma specialists are snapping into action, the better to bring you even more upsetting episodes, all because of your reputed enthusiasm for this grim example of so-called family programming. I hope you're happy. Because you won't be, ever again. With all due respect, Lemony Snicket

What a delightful message.

Director Barry Sonnenfeld has already explained how he'd planned to space out the series if he was given more episodes. He revealed that he hoped to spread the original 13-book series would be spread across THREE seasons: the first series would cover the first four books, the second would depict the next four, and the third season would be based on the last four novels.

Two down, one unfortunate story to go.