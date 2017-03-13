Not seen the epic Robot Wars walk-out by Team Behemoth member Ant after his side lost against a team of children? Well, you should. It’s epic.
However, Robot Wars wants to remind you of the real reason why Ant walked out after the bout with Team Cherub…
Indeed, after the the Behemoth captain stormed off he said it was not because he lost to a group of kids, but because of his team's decision to add a new grabbing component to their robot:
"The reason I walked out there was because I was so annoyed at the team for making that decision not to go with a guaranteed win. Sometimes it's best for you to go with what you know works."
As Robot Wars says, it all comes down to passion: