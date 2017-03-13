Not seen the epic Robot Wars walk-out by Team Behemoth member Ant after his side lost against a team of children? Well, you should. It’s epic.

This grown man's reaction to losing to children on #RobotWars is priceless pic.twitter.com/NqOPkl7r2l — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) March 12, 2017

However, Robot Wars wants to remind you of the real reason why Ant walked out after the bout with Team Cherub…

Everyone’s been talking about the #Behemoth walkout, but remember he was upset with his own team and not the opposition. #robotwars — Robot Wars (@UKRobotWars) March 13, 2017

Indeed, after the the Behemoth captain stormed off he said it was not because he lost to a group of kids, but because of his team's decision to add a new grabbing component to their robot:

"The reason I walked out there was because I was so annoyed at the team for making that decision not to go with a guaranteed win. Sometimes it's best for you to go with what you know works."

As Robot Wars says, it all comes down to passion:

Teams like Behemoth work incredibly hard to create their brilliant robots, and we love them for it. #robotwars — Robot Wars (@UKRobotWars) March 13, 2017