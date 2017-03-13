Of course there are parodies for that interrupted BBC News interview now It's the clip that keeps on giving ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Monday 13 March 2017 at 1:09PM What’s better than re-watching Professor Robert Kelly’s BBC interview being interrupted by his toddler, baby-on-wheels and panicked wife? Answer: nothing. But this parody of the glorious news gaffe go some distance in recreating the magic. Then there’s this full-grown-men-only one… And, just because it’s Monday, here’s the original one more time… continue reading