Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner return to our TV screens in Game of Thrones series seven this July but if you can’t wait that long to see them you’re in luck because at Stark Sisters are teaming up for Carpool Karaoke.

The British actresses, who are known for having struck up quite the friendship while filming series one, are currently at SXSW, where they’ve revealed that their latest join venture will put their vocal chords to the test.

This particular version of Carpool Karaoke is a spin-off from James Corden’s Late Late Show segment, which has since been licensed out to Apple Music. It’ll be the channel’s first official show, with different hosts popping by to take the driving seat for each episode.

Could Maisie or Sophie be hosting? Or will someone else be taking the Starks for a singing spin? Perhaps even Mr Corden himself? He has been confirmed as a guest on the new series already.

Either way we’re looking forward to seeing the Stark sisters reunited. They haven’t shared the Game of Thrones screen since series one, after all.