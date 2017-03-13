EastEnders is warning fans to "brace yourself" in a new trailer spotlighting Michelle and Preston's hidden passion.

Judging by the new promo, it seems that everyone on the Square is going to find out about Michelle's hidden relationship - including Bex, with whom Preston recently had a one-night stand.

Show bosses are planning "an explosive, emotional week in Walford where buried secrets come crashing to the surface".

As viewers know, only Sharon and Dennis currently know about what Michelle and Preston's relationship. But what will the Square have to say when the truth comes out? And will high drama follow?

You can watch the new trailer below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on EastEnders.

