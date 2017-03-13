Davina McCall is taking the reins on ITV's The Nightly Show, following in the footsteps of previous hosts David Walliams and John Bishop.

The scheduling of the weeknight entertainment show, which switches hosts every week, has thrown the fate of the ITV News at Ten into uncertainty.

It has also been badly struggling in the ratings, and many viewers have so far been far from impressed. The Nightly Show took another blow when Mel and Sue decided they would not be hosting, blaming busy schedules for their decision.

Davina McCall might just be the breath of fresh air needed to bring the show back to life...

What time is The Nightly Show on TV?

The Nightly Show with Davina McCall begins on Monday 13th March at 10pm on ITV. It will air every night for the following four nights in that slot.