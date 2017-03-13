Mysterious cafe worker Shona (Julia Goulding) has revealed more about her past while sharing a drink with Gail (Helen Worth) in tonight's Coronation Street.

In scenes just broadcast, Gail was seen spotting burn marks on Shona's shoulder - all of which led to her revealing that she was in an abusive relationship. After Gail quizzed Shona further, she claimed it was now in the past.

But the scared look on Shona's face will no doubt leave viewers wondering whether she's entirely escaped the clutches of her ex-partner.

As for who the man in question is, Corrie fans have already seen Shona tell Billy that creepy Nathan is her most recent ex and that he left her homeless.

Gail, however, has yet to put two and two together and realise granddaughter Bethany is currently seeing the very same Nathan!

If the Platts don't cotton on soon, then Bethany could well find herself in grave danger.

Having already provided a false alibi for Nathan following his arrest for assault, Bethany has now assured her boyfriend that she'll do anything for him. But what exactly does he have planned?

