Coronation Street's Faye Windass is to come face to face with her daughter Miley, the child she gave up back in 2015.

As Corrie fans know, Faye had a baby with schoolfriend Jackson, but decided that she couldn't cope with being a mother at such a young age.

In the end, Jackson and his family moved to Canada and took Miley with her, but how will Faye feel when she's reunited with her daughter later this week?

You can get a sneak peek of the scene right here as Faye - who has gone to the hospital to have an infected tattoo looked at - bumps into both Jackson and Miley. How will she react when confronted with these faces from her past?

Watch the scene from Friday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.