Broadchurch series two featured a lengthy trial in which we watched the Latimer family fight for justice for their son, Danny.

Leading the charge was barrister Jocelyn Knight, and by her side was a young man who made a surprise reappearance in series three.

Who is Ben?

Ben Haywood was on the Miller family's legal team during Joe Miller's trial. As her junior barrister (the prosecution's alternative to the defence's Phoebe Waller-Bridge) he assisted her with reading – when she was struggling with her sight – and helped her with her general day-to-day work on the case.

Why is Ben back in Broadchurch?

Mark Latimer is determined to get justice for Danny, so he's opted to try and begin legal proceedings against Joe.

Ben makes a brief appearance to advise on the chances of succeeding – but can he help Mark seek the closure he feels he needs? And how will Beth react to her former partner's refusal to let the case go?

And – if Mark pursues his designs – could we see the return of Joe Miller?

Broadchurch series 3 continues on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm