Broadchurch series three has returned with a gripping new case, with local resident Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) the victim of a horrific attack.

Two episodes in, are we any closer to discovering who is responsible? SPOILERS follow.

Ian Winterman (played by Charlie Higson)

Now, the first rule of Broadchurch (ok, any crime drama) is that the most obvious suspect is never the one who done it. And so we can all but discount Ian Winterman from our list of potential attackers.

Yes, he was at the party; yes he has a very fishy story about getting home; yes he had an argument with Trish; yes he has a heap of dirty clothes in need of a timely wash; and YES he refused a DNA sample... BUT, I'll bet you now he had nothing to do with the rape of his ex-wife.

Surely it's too obvious? Any viewer of series one will know how Chris Chibnall loves to tease and toy with our expectations. Remember when we were all convinced that David Bradley's poor Jack Marshall had done away with Danny Latimer?

Ian may have done nothing to help his case by exercising his right to refuse a DNA test, and while we can't quite come up with a plausible reason right now as to why he was heaping a bag of clothes into his washing machine at the end of episode two, it can't be him. If it was, the mystery would be done and dusted by the end of episode two. Case closed? Not a chance.

Next page: suspect number two