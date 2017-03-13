He confessed to strangling Danny Latimer to death (by accident) during one of their 'cuddling' sessions in series one but series two of Broadchurch saw Joe Miller further horrify the residents of his small coastal town by refusing to plead guilty in court.

His time in prison wasn't pleasant, so Joe was eager to get out and be reunited with his sons – much to the horror of his confidante, Paul Coates, and his wife, Ellie.

Ellie's decision to beat him in his cell following his confession in series one served as the first of his get out of jail cards, and when he eventually walked free she was furious.

Where did Joe Miller go when he left Broadchurch?

Joe turned to vicar Paul in a bid to escape the angry locals and he helped send him on his way to a half way house in Sheffield.

But before he could leave, Mark and Nige threatened his life at the edge of the cliffs Danny's body fell from, and Ellie promised she'd kill him if he ever set foot in town or tried to contact their boys again.

Joe's not been heard of since.

Who plays Joe Miller?

Actor Matthew Gravelle portrayed Ellie's husband in series one and two. Since appearing on the ITV drama, he's had a guest spot in Ordinary Lies and plays special advisor Harri James in Welsh political drama Byw Celwydd (translated as Living a Lie).