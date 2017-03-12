The new trailer for upcoming comic blockbuster Wonder Woman reveals exactly how a warrior princess came to be the saviour of the world who could bring about the end of World War I.

Starting out on an isolated island, Amazon warrior Diana's fate is revealed after an American pilot crash lands and tells her of a war raging across the sea – that's World War I folks.

The trailer takes us through this origin story in double quick time, presumably meaning there will be plenty of cinema time devoted to sword swinging through the heart of Europe.

Watch the Wonder Woman trailer in full below

Wonder Woman is released in UK cinemas on 2nd June 2017