Who the are guests on The Andrew Marr Show this Sunday 12 March?

With Brexit possibly being triggered as early as next week, headlining the show is Brexit secretary David Davis MP. Conservative MP Crispin Blunt is also appearing.

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams TD is speaking with Andrew Marr following the election results in Northern Ireland.

And Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey MP completes the political line-up to discuss the fallout from the Budget.

Away from politics, new Line of Duty star Thandie Newton speaks with Marr, and singer Emeli Sande will perform at the end of the show.

Commentators Owen Jones and Jane Moore are on the Paper Review.