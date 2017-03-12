What time is Top Gear on TV? And who is the guest tonight? Everything you need to know about the second outing of new Top Gear team ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times Staff Sunday 12 March 2017 at 9:40AM After episode one got the BBC flagship back on track after a mixed last series, viewers will expect another action-packed week of motoring and mischief from the new presenting line-up. Will they get it? Well, here’s everything we know about the upcoming show… Who will be presenting? Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris will continue their presenting duties. You can find out more about them here. Who is this week’s guest? James McAvoy sat on the sofa last week and we’re due to have another Scotsman in the new ‘reasonably fast car’. Broadchurch and Doctor Who star David Tennant will be this week’s guest. What time is Top Gear on tonight? Top Gear is on 8pm Sunday, BBC2. Anything else I should know? Yes, we’ve got plenty of behind-the-scenes insights into the show… Top Gear hosts shrug off Grand Tour rivalry: “It’s great that we have two car shows on TV” Top Gear's Rory Reid and Chris Harris on their best and worst cars – and the ones they first kissed a girl in Top Gear's bad reviews and fan backlash were "inevitable" says presenter Chris Harris The new series of Top Gear is a more open and collaborative show say its hosts Matt LeBlanc reveals he only found out Chris Evans was quitting Top Gear after reading it in the papers Top Gear’s hosts reveal the biggest stunts of the new series continue reading