After episode one got the BBC flagship back on track after a mixed last series, viewers will expect another action-packed week of motoring and mischief from the new presenting line-up. Will they get it? Well, here’s everything we know about the upcoming show…

Who will be presenting?

Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris will continue their presenting duties. You can find out more about them here.

Who is this week’s guest?

James McAvoy sat on the sofa last week and we’re due to have another Scotsman in the new ‘reasonably fast car’. Broadchurch and Doctor Who star David Tennant will be this week’s guest.

What time is Top Gear on tonight?

Top Gear is on 8pm Sunday, BBC2.

Anything else I should know?

Yes, we’ve got plenty of behind-the-scenes insights into the show…