What time is The Good Karma Hospital finale on TV?

The last episode of the medical drama series is on Sunday 12th March at 9pm on ITV.

What's happening?

Tensions are rising between Lydia and Ruby, while Maggie's health begins to decline dramatically and Debbie is adamant that the family must return to the UK. Read our review here.

Who's in the cast?

From Amanda Redman to Neil Morrissey, meet the cast here.

Redman also told us how she overcame grief and found solace on the set of the show.

Where is it filmed?

In beautiful, tranquil Sri Lanka. Check out the cast's favourite spots in the country.

Will there be a second series?

It hasn't been announced yet, but watch this space.