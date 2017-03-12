What time is the Call the Midwife series 6 finale on TV?

We'll be waving goodbye to the nuns of Nonnatus House on Sunday 12th March at 8pm on BBC1.

What's going to happen?

The last instalment is a real tear-jerker: read our spoiler free review here.

Who's in the cast?

From Jenny Agutter to Dame Harriet Walter, meet the cast and characters here.

What were the highlights of series 6?

This series saw Call the Midwife tackling some very difficult issues: plot lines based around mental health, the Cuban Missile Crisis and FGM all moved viewers.

Will there be any more series?

Oh yes! We can look forward to at least two more series.