New alternate history drama SS-GB is BBC1's Sunday night centrepiece – here's everything you need to know

What time is SS-GB on TV?

The fourth episode of dystopian drama SS-GB is on Sunday 12th March at 9pm on BBC1.

What happens in episode 4 of SS-GB?

Read our short spoiler-free preview of the episode.

Is SS-GB good television?

Yes – read more in our review of the first episode: BBC drama SS-GB delivers a brilliantly unsettling alternative history of the Second World War.

That said, there have been complaints from viewers about mumbling actors – here we unpick why the dialogue might be inaudible.

Who’s in the cast and who are their characters?

Sam Riley takes on the role of Archer; his most notable parts include playing Ian Curtis in Control, the biopic of the singer, and he was more recently in Maleficant alongside Angelina Jolie.

Kate Bosworth (Super Man Returns, Still Alice) plays Barbara Barga, an elusive American journalist who may be able to help Archer – if he can trust her.

Archer’s lover Sylvia Manning is portrayed by Maeve Dermody (And Then There Were None, Marcella).

Other cast members include James Cosmo (Game of Thrones, Trainspotting), Aneurin Barnard (War and Peace) and Rainer Bock (Inglorious Basterds).

Find out more about the cast and the backgrounds of the characters they play here.

Is it an adaptation of a book?

Yes. The drama has been adapted from Len Deighton’s 1978 alternate history novel of the same name. The TV series has been written by Bafta Award winners and James Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go.