What time is Robot Wars on TV?

The second episode of the battle of the bots is on Sunday 12th March at 7pm on BBC2.

What’s going to happen?

Without ruining too much, old-time RW legend Behemoth will return to the arena, taking on newer machines with names that sound vaguely like brands of male deodorant such as Cobra, Cherub and Eruption. Hopefully, there’s life in the old robo-dog yet.

Who’s presenting?

Dara O Briain and Angela Scanlon will once again host the competition.

Which house robot am I?

A great question and one you can find the answer to with our quiz. Good luck.

How can I get on Robot Wars?

If you’ve got a killing machine in the garden shed, then we’ve got big news for you: Robot Wars are already looking for teams for series 3. Find out how you can apply here.