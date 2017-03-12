What time is Homeland on TV?

The seventh episode of Homeland series 6 is on Sunday 12th March at 9pm on Channel 4.

What's happening in episode 7?

Carrie gets bad news about Franny, while Saul makes a plan and Quinn is forced to accept his situation.

What happened last week in episode 6?

Things all went a bit Black Mirror – and a third party turned out to be involved in the midtown bombing, making Carrie fear for her and Franny's lives. Read more about the mysterious third party here.

Is it any good?

Yes! Here's why we think Homeland has quietly regained its place as one of the best dramas on TV.