The Voice UK coach will.i.am left it very, very late to choose the final act to join his team on Saturday night, with host Emma Willis imploring him to make a decision.

In the end he chose singer Tanya to join Jason and Michelle on Team Will, but his agonising left almost no time to celebrate as the live show edged towards the finish.

Watch video: The Voice 2017 act Tanya Lacey made it through to Team Will with her performance of Paloma Faith's Changing

"We're going to fall off air Will, let's have a name!" host Willis pleaded at the end of the show.

Will.i.am squirmed, and at one point turned to rival coach Jennifer Hudson and asked her to choose, before finally announcing that he had picked Tanya Lacey to join his team.

You were winding me up there Will .. Thank the Lord you actually said a name, eventually!! #TheVoiceUK — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) March 11, 2017

She joins Jason and Michelle in Team Will's final three, with Gavin Rossdale set to choose his final line-up this Sunday at 7.45pm live on ITV.

Watch Michelle and Jason's performances on The Voice UK