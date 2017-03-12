Hollyoaks has cast Amy Robbins as Lynette Drinkwell, mother of regular character Scott.

Best known for playing Jill Weatherill in popular ITV hospital drama The Royal, Robbins' new role sees her joining an established Hollyoaks on-screen clan, as Lynette is also the sister of Diane O'Connor.

Lynette comes to Hollyoaks village in the coming weeks to support her son following a recent heartbreak. Fearful of Scott's excessive drinking, Lynette starts to worry about his reckless behaviour. But she also brings some life-changing news for her loved ones...

"It's great to be part of the Hollyoaks family," says Robbins, whose other TV credits include Casualty, World's End and Noah's Ark. "I've been made to feel so welcome as the newest member of the Drinkwell clan. They're so lovely and such fun."

Robbins makes her first appearance on screens on Tuesday 21 March on E4 at 7pm, and Wednesday 22 March on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.