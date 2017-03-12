Gareth Gates said that he wanted to "do Cheryl proud" with his Girls Aloud impression on Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief. Well, he'll be waking up this morning buzzing after his performance as part of drag act 'Boys Allowed' went down a storm on BBC1.

Gareth played Cheryl in the celebrity super group, with Duncan James from Blue, Ritchie Neville from 5ive, S Club 7's Jon Lee and Ben Ofoedu from Phats & Small completing the Girls Aloud group.

Appearing in drag on charity entertainment show Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, they performed the Girls Aloud hit Biology – and absolutely nailed it.

Even Cheryl admitted she was impressed with Gareth's uncanny performance.

While the rest of Girls Aloud saw the funny side of the boys' performance.

@comicrelief OMG did that just happen 😂😂😂 #LetsSingAndDance well done boys! Only for Comic Relief! 🙌🏼 — Kimberley Walsh (@KimberleyJWalsh) March 11, 2017

Viewers loved it too.

Although sadly, it wasn't enough to see them through the public vote, with The Chasers' performance of Wizard of Oz, and stars of Holby City and Casualty winning a place in the final.

Watch the winning performances below. Did they deserve to go through?