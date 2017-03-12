EastEnders actress Linda Henry will be channelling her Bad Girls past as Shirley Carter faces intimidation behind bars in next week's episodes of the BBC1 soap.

Last week, viewers saw Shirley handed a three-month sentence for perverting the course of justice as she took the rap for Aunt Babe's crime of serving alcohol before hours at the Queen Vic.

But it doesn't look like she'll be getting an easy time of it as she begins her stretch in prison.

Next week's episodes will see Mick and Tina pay Shirley a visit - only for Tina to storm out after accusing Shirl of abandoning her and Sylvie.

But could a worse threat be coming in the form of Shirley's cellmate Debbie (played by former Family Affairs and The Bill actress Beth Cordingly), who is soon squaring up to her. Will Shirley be able to handle the pressure?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on EastEnders below.

