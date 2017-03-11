Poor Stephen Mulhern. He probably thought this would be a fun little game show segment; instead, he ended up feeling a bit of a wally.

On Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, presenter and entertainer Stephen hosts a pop-up game show called In For A Penny. It sees the presenter asking members of the public to “Name one TV show presented by Stephen Mulhern”.

Many of the people really struggle.

Although they don't seem too embarrassed about the whole thing, as many of them don't seem to realise that they're stood next to Stephen Mulhern himself.

Understandably, Mulhern gets rather irate when faced with answers like “Ant & Dec” and “Home & Away”, although unsurprisingly, no-one said Get Your Act Together.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday 11 March at 7pm on ITV