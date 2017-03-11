Sir Tom and J-Hud have got their teams sorted, so they can sit back and relax. This weekend it’s the turn of Will.i.am and Gavin Rossdale to each put their six acts to the test. It’s the same format as last week: the two singers who get the most viewers’ votes go straight through to the next round, leaving the coach to pick a third person to join them.

Will's acts perform on Saturday night – as does Gavin himself – while Sunday will see Will singing while Gavin's team take to the stage.

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

Episode twelve is on Saturday 11th March at 8:30pm on ITV.

Episode thirteen is on Sunday 12th March at 7:45pm on ITV.