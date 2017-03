What time is Mrs Brown's Boys on TV?

The third series will end on Saturday 11th March at 9:30pm on BBC1.

What is Mrs Brown up to?

Agnes is looking forward to Rory and Dino's big day. Read our review here.

Will it be on next week?

Yes indeed, repeats of the second series will air from Saturday 18th March.

Is it any good?

Well, Mrs Brown's Boys was voted best sitcom of the 21st century by Radio Times readers.

Ever wondered what Mrs Brown looks like in real life?

Well, look no further: