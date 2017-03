What time is Dogs Behaving Badly on TV?

Dogs Behaving Badly is on Saturday 11th March at 6:05pm on Channel 4.

What's it about?

Leading dog trainer Graeme Hall – AKA the Dogfather – invites viewers to gain an insight into his work. Along the way we meet a 71-kilo Great Dane from South Shields, a jealous poodle in Weymouth and a greedy labrador in Warrington. Read our review here.