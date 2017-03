What time is Arsenal v Lincoln City on TV?

The FA Cup quarter-final is broadcast at 5pm on BT Sport 2 this Saturday 11 March 2017.

What time is kick-off?

The match starts at 5.30pm.

Can I watch even if I don't have BT Sport?

No, not unless you go to the pub. The match is live on BT Sport 2, for subscribers only.

Where can I watch Arsenal v Lincoln City live online?

If you have BT Sport, you can watch it via their website or on the BT Sport app.