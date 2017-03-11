The Voice UK is getting serious.

After the Battle Rounds saw half of the singers leave, the remaining 24 singers are now gearing up for the live Knock Outs.

With Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones facing the Knock Outs on Saturday March 4 and Gavin Rossdale and will.i.am on Sunday March 5, here’s how Team Will, Team Tom, Team JHud and Team Gavin are shaping up ahead of next weekend’s double bill of live shows:

Team JHud

1. Mo Adeniran, 21, Warrington

Mo’s Battle Round

Mo’s Blind Audition

2. Georgie Baggins, 21, Hertford

Georgie's Battle Round

Georgie's Blind Audition

3. Jamie Miller, 19, Cardiff

Jamie's Battle Round

Jamie's Blind Audition

4. David Jackson, 30, Belfast

David's Battle Round

David's Blind Audition

5. Jack Bruley, 20, Essex

Jack's Battle Round

Jack's Blind Audition

6. Tim Gallagher, 23, Crewe [Jennifer's steal]

Tim's Battle Round

Tim's Blind Audition

