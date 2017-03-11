The Voice UK is getting serious.
After the Battle Rounds saw half of the singers leave, the remaining 24 singers are now gearing up for the live Knock Outs.
With Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones facing the Knock Outs on Saturday March 4 and Gavin Rossdale and will.i.am on Sunday March 5, here’s how Team Will, Team Tom, Team JHud and Team Gavin are shaping up ahead of next weekend’s double bill of live shows:
Team JHud
1. Mo Adeniran, 21, Warrington
Mo’s Battle Round
VIDEO
Mo’s Blind Audition
VIDEO
2. Georgie Baggins, 21, Hertford
Georgie's Battle Round
VIDEO
Georgie's Blind Audition
VIDEO
3. Jamie Miller, 19, Cardiff
Jamie's Battle Round
VIDEO
Jamie's Blind Audition
VIDEO
4. David Jackson, 30, Belfast
David's Battle Round
VIDEO
David's Blind Audition
VIDEO
5. Jack Bruley, 20, Essex
Jack's Battle Round
VIDEO
Jack's Blind Audition
VIDEO
6. Tim Gallagher, 23, Crewe [Jennifer's steal]
Tim's Battle Round
VIDEO
Tim's Blind Audition
VIDEO
