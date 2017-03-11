While it's not surprising that TV series are costing more and more money, some of the numbers involved in modern series, particularly from big US players like HBO and Netflix, are truly eye-watering.

Time's video series Coinage has brought together the seven most expensive TV shows ever made, based on the reported costs for individual episodes.

Yes, Game of Thrones is there, but perhaps more surprising is how high Friends sits on this list. Sure, it didn't need massive production budgets, but those era-defining characters didn't come cheap...

But what show takes the crown as the most expensive series ever made? That question might contain a spoiler...

Watch the video below to see the full list