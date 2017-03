England play Scotland live this Saturday 11 March at Twickenham, with another Six Nations Grand Slam victory still on the cards.

Unbeaten England must defeat Scotland at home to set up a final weekend showdown with Ireland in Dublin.

Find out where to watch the match live on TV below.

What time is England v Scotland live on TV?

Coverage starts at 3.30pm live on ITV this Saturday, straight after Italy v France. Kick-off is at 4pm.

Six Nations 2017 fixture list and TV schedule