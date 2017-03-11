ITV has denied claims that Sir Tom Jones is planning to quit The Voice after this series.

Reports this morning have suggest that the 76-year-old singing legend has confided in colleagues on the show that he may only have one series left in him.

A spokesman for the show said: "This is untrue. Tom has expressed no desire to leave the show and all parties are keen for his return next year."

Another well-placed ITV source told RadioTimes.com that the story was “categotically not the case” and that “he'd love to come back to the show”.

"Tom's management have categorically denied this and in interviews on Friday he said he'd love to come back to the show," said the insider.

This followed a report in The Sun in which an unnamed source told the paper: “He has found it very tiring. And he has been overheard telling his team that he ‘already knows’ he won’t be back for the next series, because it takes too much out of him.”

Jones, who was dropped from the BBC show in 2015, has been very upbeat in public about the ITV show since rejoining the coaching panel which this year comprises Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

But the source was quoted as saying: “They all get along famously behind the scenes, as well as on camera.

“But there’s no denying that filming show is very hard work, and takes up a huge amount of time and energy. Tom has really felt that this year.”

However ITV's insistence that there is still a future for Sir Tom was certainly borne out in Saturday night’s show when the singer defied his age with a barnstorming performance of Randy Newman’s You Can Leave Your Hat On:

The reaction from viewers was also hugely positive: