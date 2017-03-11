1. Boys Allowed will perform Biology by Girls Aloud

We’ve had Boyzlife, McBusted… and now there’s Boys Allowed. This is basically The Big Reunion on a smaller scale and we are beside ourselves with excitement.

Blue’s Duncan James (Nadine), S Club 7’s Jon Lee (Nicola), 5ive’s Ritchie Neville (Kimberley), Phats & Small’s Ben Ofoedu (Sarah) and Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates (Cheryl) are donning wigs and heels to become Girls Aloud and perform Biology.

Naturally we’re expecting them to have the vocals nailed, but what we’re not so sure about is their ability to dance around in massive heels without falling over. Either way, it’s going to be hilarious.

2. The cast of Casualty and Holby City will perform Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars might have ‘called a police and a fireman’, but he didn’t dial 999 for the services of Holby General. Never mind, Amanda Henderson (Casualty’s Robyn Miller), Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City’s Mo Effanga) and Tony Marshall (Casualty’s Noel Garcia) are going to have Chucks on with Saint Laurent as they bring the Uptown Funk to Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

One thing’s for sure: whoever’s playing Bruno Mars and his pink blazer is going to be left feeling thoroughly knackered, while all Mark Ronson will have to do is a bit of side to side head bobbing. Easy peasy.

3. The Chasers will perform a medley from the Wizard of Oz

The Chasers are no strangers to dressing up in the name of having a laugh. A few years ago for Text Santa, they went full panto – with special mention to Shaun for actually being willing to go on telly looking like this:

But we can already tell that this is going to be even better. Anne Hegerty will be the Scarecrow, Jenny Ryan is going to be Dorothy, Shaun Wallace will be the Tin Man and we think Mark Labbett is going to be the Lion.

If we’re honest, we aren’t holding out much hope when it comes to the singing or dancing with the Chasers, but we can bet it’s going to be one of the funniest performances of the night. And if they don't change the lyrics to "We're off to see the Walsh...the wonderful Bradley of Walsh..." then we're going to be disappointed.

4. Danny-Boy Hatchard will perform I’m Still Standing by Elton John

There’s plenty to be said about Elton John’s video I’m Still Standing. It’s amazing on so many levels, not least because it must hold the record for most amount of lycra used on screen in the space of three minutes.

Danny-Boy Hatchard will be pulling on a white suit and boater hat as he takes on the 80s classic, but what we’re really holding out for is one very special cameo performance. Strictly’s Bruno Tonioli is a lead dancer in the original video (see right, above) and seems to have a severe allergy to clothing as he writhes about in black leather. Surely, surely in the name of charity he can be persuaded into those tiny black pants one more time?

5. James and Ola Jordan will perform All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor

We never ever thought we’d see the Jordans (well, particularly James) dancing live on Saturday night on BBC1 ever again. But here they are!

The former Strictly Come Dancing pair obviously won’t have any problems with learning the choreography for the ear worm that is All About That Bass – and we wouldn’t fancy the chances of any of the judges that would dare critique James, anyway – but the vocals? That we’re not so sure about. Either way, there will be added awks in the fact that one of the judges is Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman…

Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs Saturday 11 March at 6.45pm on BBC1