Shirley Carter may have fallen on her sword for the sake of her family, but that doesn't stop Tina from getting angry with her in next week's EastEnders.

As viewers know, Shirley has been handed a three-month sentence for perverting the course of justice after taking the rap for the breach of licensing laws at the Queen Vic.

But when the Carters pay her a visit behind bars on Monday, Tina's is quick to get annoyed. But why is she angry?

Well, with Shirley banged up, Tina is now struggling to cope with Sylvie and is even forced to bring her into work with her.

In the end, Kathy offers to keep watch on Sylvie while Mick and Tina head to the jail. But the visit looks set to end in bitter recrimination when Tina storms out after railing at Shirley for abandoning them.

So, by going to prison, has Shirley only made things worse for her family?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.