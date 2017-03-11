Robyn will go into labour on the next episode of Casualty - but fans can expect there to be a medical emergency in the midst of the pregnancy drama.

Having driven off with colleague David at the climax of tonight's episode, Robyn will be seen trying to make him see sense as he drives them to a mystery location.

Robyn thinks that she can handle David's manic high, but you can expect the situation to get very desperate when Robyn later goes into labour in a dark graveyard.

Max, Duffy and Charlie, meanwhile, search for Robyn trying to track her phone - but will the trio find her in time?

You can get a sneak peek of all the upcoming drama below: