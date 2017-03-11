And now, Samuel L Jackson impersonating Tom Hiddleston The US actor has had plenty of time to study his Kong: Skull Island co-star – but this impression is still terrible ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Saturday 11 March 2017 at 9:44AM We could watch this all day. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Samuel L Jackson was casually chatting about his Kong: Skull Island co-star Tom Hiddleston. Then... Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you... @SamuelLJackson impersonating @twhiddleston. pic.twitter.com/UUKNkWUCoT — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) March 10, 2017 The impression is uncanny – if by uncanny you mean completely unrelated to anything that exists on this planet. Jackson's impression of Hiddleston comes as he is talking to Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb about filming Skull Island in the same location as Jurassic Park. Watch the full interview below. continue reading