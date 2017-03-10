EastEnders fans hoping to find out how Shirley Carter copes in prison will have to wait a little longer than usual. The BBC1 soap will not be broadcasting its regular Friday episode thanks to a live Six Nations Rugby Union match.

Coverage of the Wales v Ireland game can be seen from 7.30pm, meaning that EastEnders has been displaced in the schedules (although there was a double bill on Thursday night to make up for it).

However, the visits to Albert Square will not resume until Tuesday 14 March - this Monday, BBC1 will instead be showing the FA Cup quarter final match between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Once EastEnders returns, viewers can expect to see developments for Lauren, who may be about to expose Max's big secret. And over at Walford High, teachers find a distraught Bex - will she reveal the truth about the bullying she's been enduring?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on EastEnders below.

