Decline and Fall is BBC2's new three-part adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s 1928 novel of the same name. It follows Paul Pennyfeather, an Oxford University student in the 1920s who is unfairly sent down for indecent exposure having been made the victim of a prank by The Bollinger Club.

When is it on TV?

We can expect the three-part comedy to arrive later this year.

Who's in the cast?

Jack Whitehall (Bad Education, Fresh Meat) will play the lead, Paul Pennyfeather.

He said of his new role: “I am extremely pleased to be a part of this amazing adaptation by [Rev co-writer] James Wood. I’ve been a fan of this book since I read it as a teenager and I just hope that I can do it justice.”

Whitehall's co-stars include David Suchet (Poirot), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager), Stephen Graham (This Is England), Vincent Franklin (Cucumber) and Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour of Christopher Jeffries).