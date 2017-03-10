Live Six Nations Rugby Union: England v Scotland

Saturday 3.30pm (kick-off 4.00pm) ITV1

England, so often in cruise control this year, were made to look a little jumpy by Italy, something that will please the resurgent Scots in the final game of the weekend. The likes of Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell have taken mischievous delight in winding up opposition players this year, each underhand nudge followed by a flash of a smile to their teammates. It’s a mark of their new-found bravado – provocateur-in-chief Eddie Jones best be wary.

Geri's 1990s: My Drive to Freedom

Saturday 9pm - 10pm BBC2

It’s been 20 years since Geri Halliwell performed with her fellow Spice Girls at the Brits in a Union Jack mini-dress – a garment that still provides an apt visual summary of the daring and confidence of the 1990s. So the singer formerly known as Ginger Spice seems an obvious choice to take viewers back to the time of Cool Britannia, New Labour and of course Girl Power.



It’s the latest in the BBC’s My Generation strand and may struggle to match the cool majesty of Keith Richards’s take on the 60s last year; it feels like more of a Geri-centric take on the era, charting her rise from a working-class upbringing in Watford to the moment she bought a sporty red car with her first “fat pay cheque” from Virgin Records (hence the title).



Little wonder she calls it “a decade of hope, opportunity and change, in all areas of life”. What went wrong, eh?

Call the Midwife

Sunday 8pm - 9pm BBC1

Once the final episode in the current series is over, the Thames Barrier will close and beacons warning of imminent flooding by a wash of tears must be lit across the land.



It’s as outrageously soppy as a television drama can ever be, so don’t back away, there’s no point, surrender to sobs and the full spectrum of human life – birth, marriage and death.



Sweet young couple Barbara and Tom decide to wed within three weeks, so the bride’s vicar father can conduct the ceremony. Amid a twirl of dress fittings, Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) takes advantage of the new family planning clinic, assuring a surprised Tom that “all measures will be in place for our wedding night”. Oh, stop it, I’m blushing.



Meanwhile, Shelagh is puffing and panting in labour, Barbara does a nice thing for Phyllis and you’ll leave Poplar for now, convinced that there’s so much goodness in the world.

War Child

Sunday 10:30pm - 11:40pm Channel 4

Rawan is 12, with a bright, beaming smile that rarely falters. She and her family were prosperous in their Syrian home town of Aleppo. “I came from a beautiful house, it had everything. We started crying when we left.”



Eleven year old Emran, who speaks mellifluous English, left his parents in Afghanistan: “The Taliban started killing children as they walked to school so my father sent me to Europe.”



Both Rawan and Emran embarked on hellish journeys seeking sanctuary and even just a little kindness. This powerful, important film follows the children as they try to build what lives they can in fetid refugee camps, on endless route marches through mountains and, in the case of Rawan’s family, when they are held hostage by smugglers demanding money.



“I was young in Syria,” says Rawan. “The road to here made me grow older.”

King Kong (2005)

Saturday 4:25pm ITV2

irector Peter Jackson fulfilled his lifelong ambition with this second remake of the 1933 classic. He lovingly honours the original, expertly re-creating exact sequences while embellishing them astutely to recapture its thrilling escapism for modern audiences.

Set in the same year that the quintessential monster movie was made, the story sees maverick film-maker Carl Denham (Jack Black) save dancer Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts) from the Depression breadline to star in his latest adventure that's to be shot on mysterious Skull Island. But, just as a shipboard romance is kindled between Ann and scriptwriter Jack Driscoll (Adrien Brody), she is kidnapped by nasty natives who offer her to their living god, Kong.

Where this remake particularly impresses is with the poignantly fleshed out relationship that develops between Ann and her brilliantly executed CGI jungle protector, and this pays enormous emotional dividends when the giant ape escapes after being shipped to Manhattan.

The scenes involving a dinosaur stampede, a scary T rex battle and a gorge full of creepy giant insects may add to the film's extreme length, but Jackson's return of the King nevertheless remains sensational entertainment.

Clique

Sunday, from 10am BBC3

Episode two of this intriguing BBC3 drama really raises the game. A shadowy society is gaining ground on a university campus – but what's the big mystery?