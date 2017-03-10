Tom Hanks is slated to produce a miniseries dramatising Donald Trump’s improbable victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election race.

The HBO show will be based on an upcoming book by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, the two journalists who wrote the 2010 New York Times bestseller Game Change.

Game Change, which dramatised the 2008 presidential election, was made into an Emmy-winning HBO film starring Julianne Moore as Sarah Palin and Ed Harris as John McCain.

The new project isn't the only series in the works based on Trump's election. Screenwriter and producer of Zero Dark Thirty, Mark Boal, is also making a TV show dramatising the 2016 contest.

Boal – who won the best original screenplay Oscar for The Hurt Locker – will write the 8-to-10-hour series, with Megan Ellison ­(Foxcatcher, American Hustle, Her) producing.

It remains to be seen whether Alec Baldwin will pick up his toupée to play Trump again – we can only hope...