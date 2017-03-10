We just love it when the cast of Harry Potter get together. It's been six years since the final film hit cinemas and they're still best of friends.

Llast week Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton turned up at the premiere of Emma Watson's new film Beauty and the Beast – and yesterday saw another gesture of solidarity as Bonnie Wright attended the launch of her on-screen brother Rupert Grint's new TV show.

The former Weasley siblings looked chuffed to be reunited at the event to mark the upcoming release of Snatch – Grint's series based on the 2000 Guy Ritchie film featuring Brad Pitt.

Co-starring Luke Pasqualino and Ed Westwick, it's set to debut on Crackle later this month and marks the Harry Potter star's first major television role.

Grint also serves as an executive producer on the series which follows a group of twenty-something up and coming hustlers who come across a truck of stolen gold bullion and find themselves thrust into the dangerous world of organised crime.

Grint plays posh con man Charlie Cavendish, dressed in an array of smart suits and bow ties, as shown in the trailer below...

Ron Weasley feels like a long distant memory.