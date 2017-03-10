The Secrets of Your Food

BBC2, 9pm

Somatosensory cortex. Dimethyl trisulfide. TRPV1 receptors. There’s no shortage of chewy science in this series about our relationship with food. But to ensure it doesn’t all become a bit too GCSE, there’s eye candy too, including a lot of chocolate and cream and alcohol and coffee.



The theme is foods that stimulate the pleasure centres of our brains. Or, in the case of hot chillies, the pain centres. Presenters Michael Mosley and James Wong take part in a chilli-eating contest to show the heart-pumping effects.



And in a fascinating scene we meet a woman putting bees in tiny straitjackets to see how caffeine affects their memories (it amplifies the sense of reward, apparently). Because, as Heston Blumenthal has always argued, memory and our enjoyment of food are bound together more closely than we realise.

Love

Netflix

A second season for a Netflix original that slowly built a following when it released its first moseying, low-key batch of episodes about two people possibly, maybe starting a relationship. As the dramedy returns, can Mickey and Gus (Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust) make a go of it?

Six Nations Rugby

BBC1, 7.30pm

Wales and Ireland will be ready to deliver some primetime pyrotechnics on the only Friday night kick-off of the 2017 Six Nations. Night games, for all their potential awkwardness for travelling fans, undoubtedly add an extra edge for viewers back home, especially in Cardiff, where a closed stadium roof, floodlights, fireworks and full-throated singing combine to intoxicating effect.



Can the sides live up to the pre-match spectacle? That depends on how much momentum Wales and Ireland have managed to generate after a stop-start beginning: Ireland lost their opening match before recovering with a big win over Italy, while the last time Wales were in the Principality Stadium they were coming to terms with defeat at the hands of England.

Pirates of the Caribbean: the Curse of the Black Pearl

BBC1, 10.35pm

As this box-office smash is based on one of Disney's most famous theme-park attractions, we might have expected a shiver-me-timbers swashbuckler that's short on plot and long on action. Not so. It delivers plenty of both and is infinitely superior to the ride itself. With producer Jerry Bruckheimer at the rudder, it's a lavish Hollywood voyage into pirate country that effortlessly fills its two hours plus as blacksmith Orlando Bloom and governor's daughter Keira Knightley fall foul of buccaneers. Geoffrey Rush milks his role to the hilt as an archetypal pirate captain, but the real treasure comes courtesy of Oscar-nominated Johnny Depp, who delivers a swaggering, slurring, mascara-wearing turn as rascal Jack Sparrow, a seafaring rock-star type and irresistible comic hero. Complementing the action are some superb special effects, with the skeletal curse of the Black Pearl's crew under moonlight a particularly well-staged showpiece.

People's History of Pop

BBC4, 9pm

A pop-quiz question for you. Of which album did a 1997 newspaper review say, “In 2017 your grandchildren will still be analysing this”? Said record kicks off the last chapter of this occasional, immersive series of the public’s musical memories, bringing us more or less up to date.



Sara Cox is our host for the era of interactivity, which is full of warm stories of mutual appreciation. What fans can do for a band is self-evident but it’s nice to see the flipside of that relationship. Moray Swan tells us of the time he wrote to Melody Maker in defence of Glaswegian rockers Travis after their second album was panned. It led to a friendship that culminated in frontman Fran Healy playing at Moray’s wedding, and there’s very sweet footage of that.



The programme is full of “that can’t have happened but it did” moments for devotees of Radiohead, Eternal, Will Young, Adele and, poignantly, Amy Winehouse (“It still feels really unfair that she’s not here,” says student Sarah). And it will chime with anyone who’s bopped around their bedroom, queued for an autograph or even clicked on a music video. PS the album was OK Computer.