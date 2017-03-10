ITV drama The Halcyon has been cancelled after just one series – but was it the right decision?

The broadcaster confirmed that they had made the 'tough decision' to call time on the World War II drama, saying that they had to consider "the range of dramas we commission to ensure the right balance".

The Halcyon cancelled – fans react

Fans have been reacting to the news on social media, with some accusing ITV of moving too hastily with a show that had much "potential".

@ITV why bring back all of these old shows, when you had shows on that had so much potential to do brilliantly anyway #TheHalcyon 😔 — Nicole Seyd (@nicoleseyd2013) March 10, 2017

@ITV Wake up look in the mirror you've axed @TheHalcyon without giving it a fair chance it was fantastic. You don't know what your doing. — Jill Ho Kelly (@Jill4071) March 10, 2017

Others have compared the fate of The Halcyon to that of ITV's other wartime drama Home Fires, which was cancelled last year after two series.

First #HomeFires and now #TheHalcyon what are you doing @ITV ?? Bad decisions cost you viewers, shows like these deserve to get renewed 😫 — Nicole Seyd (@nicoleseyd2013) March 10, 2017

What is it with dramas?!?

First #HomeFires and now after only ONE series #TheHalcyon has been cancelled too. Shame on you @ITV — Lee (@JustMe_LeeB) March 10, 2017

Read ITV's reason for cancelling The Halcyon in full below.

“ITV regularly considers the range of dramas we commission to ensure the right balance and range together with the best mix of returning series and new dramas. “It does mean on occasions we have to take tough decisions, and not all drama can be recommissioned. We are really pleased so many people enjoyed The Halcyon and we are proud of what the series achieved. We'd like to thank The Halcyon production team and actors and everyone at [producers] Left Bank Pictures for their hard work."

