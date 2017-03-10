We finally know when blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones season seven will be released, after a Facebook Live event from US network HBO revealed the one piece of information we have been waiting months to hear.

As it turns out, we’ll be able to return to our adventures in Westeros on Sunday 16th July; viewers in the UK will see the new series at exactly the same time on Sky Atlantic in a special Game of Thrones simulcast (the time difference means the official UK release date is Monday 17th July at 2am).

The great war is here. #GoTS7 premieres 7.16. pic.twitter.com/1Jna10kNuQ — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 9, 2017

The new air date is several months later than the series’ traditional start time in April, but is in keeping with early reports that the series had to be delayed so that filming could take place in a story-appropriate winter setting. Our loss is art’s gain.

Still, from our perspective the increasingly icy battle between Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the White Walkers will be taking place in the balmy summer months, so as we build-up to the series’ arrival there’s only one thing to sum up our excitement.

We can hardly wait.