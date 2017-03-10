Top Gear welcomes a Doctor onto the track this Sunday. Yup, Mr David Tennant himself will be making an appearance on the second episode of the current series, taking a spin in the new Reasonably Fast Car.

The last time the Doctor Who and Broadchurch star appeared on the show was way back in 2007, just before the airing of 2007 Christmas special Voyage of the Damned.

Back then he was pretty narked about the fact Billie Piper's (illegal) zoom around the track was faster than his. So, how will he fair this weekend?

Well, he certainly looks the part in this first-look picture, posing sternly for the camera in his helmet...

We'll have to wait until the weekend to see what sort of time he clocks.

Top Gear airs this Sunday at 8pm on BBC2