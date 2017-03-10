Peter Barlow has revealed that he intends to buy the Rovers Return, the Weatherfield pub that has been an icon of Coronation Street since the soap began in 1960.

Peter was seen dropping the bombshell on his aghast family in the first of tonight's double bill as he explained that he wants to use takings from the boozer to pay for girlfriend Toyah's IVF treatment.

Tracy was shocked that Peter intends to sell the premises from where she currently runs her floristry business Preston's Petals. Ken, meanwhile, questioned the wisdom of a reformed alcoholic putting himself in the vicinity of so much drink.

As for us, we can't help but notice that having a womanising ex-alky running a bar kind of turns Peter into Sam Malone from Cheers. As for whether Toyah becomes his Diane Chambers, though, remains to be seen.

At the time of writing, she's more worried about Peter avoiding temptation. Worried about him having a relapse, Toyah questioned the wisdom of Peter's decision.

Feeling rejected, Peter then reverted to type (no, he didn't sink a bottle of whisky!) by heading round to the house of Chloe, the cab customer he's recently been seen ferrying about.

You can see whether Peter manages to resist temptation - all of kinds - when Corrie returns at 8.30pm.

