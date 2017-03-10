Aside from being super smart, there’s one thing that all of the stars of The Chase are, and that’s being game for a laugh.

Four of the five Chasers are taking part in Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief on BBC1 this Saturday, and it looks like Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace and Jenny Ryan are getting in some practice.

The silly promo sees the four superbrains swotting up on what it takes to master dance moves and singing before they appear on live TV for a performance of a Wizard of Oz medley this Saturday.

The Beast demonstrates a bit of Gangnam Style action and The Vixen does a good running man, but really it’s all about Anne. Although you probably never wanted or asked to see Anne Hegerty twerk, tough luck. Here she is:

We really think she should put the book down and take some tips from Shaun, though:

Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs Saturday March 11 at 6.45pm on BBC1.