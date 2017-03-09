Who's on The One Show tonight? Find out which big names will be chatting on the BBC sofa... ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Thursday 9 March 2017 at 12:32PM David Baddiel joins Matt and Angela this evening; Kevin Duala is investigating one council’s ground-breaking method of tackling its pothole problem and a group of four mums from Yorkshire will be telling the show they rowed into the record books. Everything you need to know about new presenter Angela Scanlon Everything you need to know about new presenter Michelle Ackerley continue reading