Fans of Lorraine Kelly will have noticed that the eponymous host has been missing in recent weeks from her ITV show.

Helen Skelton and Christine Lampard have stood in for Kelly, who is taking a month’s leave from the programme to travel to Antarctica and fulfil a lifelong ambition for her 25th wedding anniversary by following the voyage taken by Polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.

Today it's announced that Fearne Cotton will be the third presenter stepping into the fold to cover her while she's off on her icy trip.

Kelly said: “I’m so excited for what will definitely be a trip of a lifetime and I feel very reassured to know that the show is in such safe hands while I’m away. I’ll be keeping in touch from Antarctica throughout my journey and I look forward to sharing my adventure with Lorraine viewers when I get back!”

Lorraine will be back on the show on Monday 20 March – but who's filling in for her while she's away? Here's everything you need to know.

THIS WEEK:

Christine Lampard

When is Christine Lampard presenting Lorraine?

Christine will present Lorraine from 27 February to 10 March.

Who is Christine Lampard?

The presenter rose to fame ten years ago as the host of The One Show alongside Adrian Chiles. The pair were popular with viewers and both got pinched by ITV to front their new flagship breakfast show, Daybreak. She later hosted Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip Schofield and in recent years has presented plenty of programmes on ITV about walking and the great outdoors.

She says: “I’m excited to be fronting the show for a couple of weeks! I’m a huge fan of Lorraine and am flattered to have been asked to fill her shoes. I know there are some great guests coming up over the next few weeks and I’m looking forward to chatting to them too.”

NEXT WEEK:

Fearne Cotton

When is Fearne Cotton presenting Lorraine?

Fearne will be presenting Lorraine from 13-17 March.

Who is Fearne Cotton?

Fearne started presenting on TV at the age of 15 and in 2007 became the first female presenter of the Radio 1 Chart Show at the age of 26. She’s now a regular on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice, stands in on BBC Radio 2 from time to time, hosts Children in Need and Comic Relief and used to present Top of the Pops.

She says: “It’s going to be such a fun week, I’m really looking forward to hosting the show while Lorraine enjoys her trip of her lifetime.”

LAST MONTH:

Helen Skelton

When did Helen Skelton present Lorraine?

Helen presented Lorraine from 20-24 February.

Who is Helen Skelton?

The former Blue Peter presenter has already stood in for Lorraine after hosting five episodes of the ITV show back in October last year. She’s a presenter on Countryfile and also fronted much of the 2016 Olympics swimming coverage on the BBC.