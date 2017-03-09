Game Of Thrones season seven is released in 2017 – although, frustratingly, fans will have to wait a little longer than usual for new Game of Thrones episodes.

The HBO series, which airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is rumoured for a summer 2017 release rather than the drama's usual April slot.

Here's everything you need to know, including release dates, key series storylines and casting rumours. We'll update this page as soon as more details come through.

When will Game of Thrones season seven coming back to TV?

Currently all signs point to a summer 2017 release, with numerous reports suggesting July 2017 – although nothing has been confirmed.

Why has Game of Thrones season seven been delayed?

The show has been pushed back because of a necessary shift in filming schedules. Basically, although the series will be released in the summer, season seven is going to be seriously chilly.

“Now that winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing,” said president of HBO programming Casey Bloys.

When and where will Game Of Thrones be released in the UK?

Sky Atlantic will continue to broadcast the series. Just like last year, the series is expected to air in the UK at exactly the same time as the US air date, with a more UK-friendly repeat to follow after the US-UK simulcast.

How many episodes will there be in Game of Thrones season seven?

Season seven will be a shorter run, with just seven episodes instead of the usual ten. Season eight's length has yet to be confirmed.

However, fewer episodes doesn't necessarily mean less action. “They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year," Game of Thrones star Ian Glen told RadioTimes.com.

"There are 15 more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that’s as far as we know," he added. “I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten.”

How long will the Game of Thrones episodes be?

The running time has yet to be confirmed, but if Ian Glen above is correct in his assertion that there are 15 hours of Game of Thrones left, that means some episodes will have to be longer than the typical 50 minute running time.

If there are 15 hours split into 13 episodes, that averages out at just over 69 minutes an episode.

Who's joining the cast for Game of Thrones season seven?

Oh, loads of people. Perhaps the most exciting is Jim Broadbent, who will have a "significant" role to play in the final two series. Click here if you want to find out more about his character.

Merlin star Tom Hopper is also joining the show, and there are numerous other rumours about who will be filling those key final character slots.

Is there a new Game of Thrones season seven trailer?

Kind of. HBO released a tease of what was to come in 2017 at the beginning of the year, and there were some tantalising Thrones clips cut in there. Check it out below.

What else is out there?

There's a new Game of Thrones poster, which perhaps gives a hint of where season seven will be set. Can you spot it?

Meanwhile, star Maisie Williams is teasing that the upcoming series will feature a "huge cliffhanger" – although not necessarily at the series finale.

